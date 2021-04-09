12-year-old boy on scooter taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Little Valley area

ST. GEORGE — A boy on a scooter was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in the Little Valley area of St. George.

First responders were sent to the area of 3110 South and 2880 East just off Horseman Park Drive around 4:35 p.m. following reports that a 12-year-old boy on a moped-like scooter had been hit by an SUV.

St. George Police and St. George Fire units arrived at the scene, as did Gold Cross Ambulance. The boy was examined and then transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital for additional care.

While initial information over dispatch indicated the boy may have experienced a head injury, St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter, who was at the scene, was unable to confirm the extent of the boy’s condition following the crash other than he was conscious when taken to the hospital.

As for what happened and why, Bangerter said the exact details were still being investigated and that an accident reconstruction team was called in to help process the scene.

While some of the details were still murky and being looked into, Bangerter said what the police have been told by witnesses is that two boys were on scooters or electric bikes going east on 3110 South before making a left turn at 2880 East.

There is a stop sign at the intersection meant to pause eastbound traffic before getting onto 2880 East. It wasn’t yet unknown if the boys stopped at the stop sign or kept going when the boy on the scooter was stuck by a northbound Lincoln MKX.

No citations were given as of 5:40 p.m. as the accident reconstruction team was still investigating the incident.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

