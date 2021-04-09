Mark Lane Stratton

Sept. 23, 1969 – April 4, 2021

Mark Stratton—beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother– passed away April 4, 2021 in Hurricane, Utah.

Mark was born Sept. 23, 1969 to Arwin and Jenneil Stratton in Cedar City, Utah. He grew up with his older brothers and sister on their farm north of town—where he learned to work. They later moved to Hurricane, where he graduated from Hurricane High. He certified as a mechanic at Utah Technical College, which led to a 32-year career as an excellent, hard-working mechanic for Wheeler Machinery.

Mark married Amye Cheriee Johnson on Sept. 4, 1993. Together they made a life in Hurricane and raised four children.

Mark was a man of many skills. He was a fixer—of cars, houses, machines and anything else that broke. He was a cook—for his family and for his coworkers on work trips. He was a cowboy—he loved horses and driving his grandson around the farm on a 4-wheeler.

You knew Mark was done with mechanic work for the day if he had his black cowboy hat on. He was a worker—he always had to be doing something. He had an easy, friendly way with people that made him friends everywhere.

Most of all he was a supporter and protector of his family. Most of his time and energy was spent in taking care of their needs. His family will always remember their wood-cutting, camping and boating trips.

He is survived by his wife Amye; his children Dylan Lane Stratton (Holly), Alexzandra Cheriee Stratton, Marni Savanna Stratton, Dalton James Stratton, Wyatt Allred; mother Jenneil Stratton; his siblings Lyndon Bryant Stratton (Clay), Brent Arthur Stratton (Carol), Jeanne Rawlins (Mike); grandson David Stanley Jones and another grandson on the way. He was preceded in death by his father Arwin.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Hurricane 29th Ward Building

642 N. 2850 W. Hurricane, Utah.

Friends may greet the family at a viewing prior to the funeral from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Guests in attendance are asked to please wear a mask.

Interment following the funeral at the Hurricane City Cemetery.