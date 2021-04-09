Jeep fire in Hurricane disrupts afternoon traffic

HURRICANE — Afternoon traffic at 2600 West State Street in Hurricane was disrupted Friday afternoon when a Jeep burst into flames.

Just before 2 p.m., a Jeep hauling a large gooseneck trailer carrying a utility task vehicle near 2600 West State Street caught fire.

Hurricane Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Kohl Furley told St. George News the driver of the Jeep saw smoke rolling out from beneath the hood and pulled over to the side of the road.

Several people got out to help douse the Jeep with fire extinguishers but were unable to put the blaze out until firefighters arrived.

“We showed up and were able to put it out,” Furley said.

Officers from Hurricane City Police Department also responded.

He said there were no injuries to the occupants of the Jeep or to anyone else. The trailer and UTV were not damaged but the Jeep was a total loss.

The cause of the fire could not be determined at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

