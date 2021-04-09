What’s on the Menu: FeelLove Coffee | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Historic downtown St. George is abuzz with great local spots, and FeelLove Coffee in Ancestor Square is perhaps the most charming.

What’s on the Menu host Sheldon Demke joined realtor Lexi Brinkerhoff at FeelLove Coffee, one of her most frequented hangouts, to get a little sprinkle of magic in every cup. Can you feel the love?

Join Sheldon and Lexi for some delicious food and drink at FeelLove Coffee in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Walking through the doors, the pair was greeted by the mouth-watering aroma of premium coffee in a variety of flavors.

“There are so many different kinds of coffee drinks here, it would take me forever to try them all!” Demke said.

Coffee is great to get your day started off right, but FeelLove Coffee also serves delicious food, like the Cowboy Bowl, loaded with eggs, ham, potatoes and peppers.

Brinkerhoff said she eats at the cafe every week, and it’s become one of her favorite places because everything is loaded with flavor.

“You can tell it’s just fresh and homemade and made with love,” she said.

The duo also tried another breakfast favorite: the avocado toast. Lemony avocado spread, eggs over easy, balsamic vinaigrette drizzle and a sprinkle of seasoning layered on top of thick, scrumptious sourdough – delicious!

Additionally, the cocktail menu at FeelLove Coffee makes it the perfect brunch or dinner spot. And they frequently feature live music.

The cafe’s atmosphere is warm and inviting. Owner Jasher Feellove said he wanted to create a place where people will want to spend a bit more time being social or just relaxing while enjoying some delicious food and drink.

“A lot of places are great. They have great food, but it’s like, you eat and you go,” he said. “So the idea with this space is like, feel love and chill.”

Resources

FeelLove Coffee | Website.

Ancestor Square | Address: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George | Telephone: 435-922-1639.

Riverside | Address: 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 208, St. George | Telephone: 435-922-1717.

Zion | Address: 358 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale | Telephone: 435-772-5925.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.