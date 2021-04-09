Authorities seek public’s help regarding Winnebago RV stolen from St. George dealership

A screenshot of camera footage showing the alleged theft of an RV from an auto dealership, St. George, Utah, April 6, 2021 | Submitted photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are seeking information from the public regarding the theft of a recreational vehicle from a St. George auto dealership. The vehicle was later located abandoned in Las Vegas.

At around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a 2005 Winnebago Vectra valued between $80,000-$100,000 that was being kept in a dealership backlot on Hilton Drive was stolen. Authorities say they suspect a group of people seen staking out the premises for a few days previous to the theft.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen and that officers were investigating the theft. After reviewing security footage, the dealership said they identified a trio of suspicious vehicles that had been lingering around the lot for the past few days.

In a statement to police, the dealership said a black Kia Telluride started visiting the parking lot where the RV was parked near midnight Saturday. It returned and made the same trip up and down the entryway multiple times between Saturday and Monday, sometimes idling for as long as 45 minutes.

At one point, the SUV arrived with a green motorcycle following. On Tuesday at 12:05 p.m., a white Nissan Armada pulled into the parking lot and then left 35 minutes later with the green motorcycle just behind.

According to the statement, the white SUV returned, and once the suspect switched out the license plate, they drove the RV out of the parking lot with the Nissan in tow.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News the RV was recovered Friday morning by Las Vegas Metro Police after it was found abandoned on Apex Great Basin Way in North Las Vegas. He went on to say that officers in Nevada responded when the RV was about to be towed from the roadway, and they are in the process of notifying the dealership.

Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicles involved in the theft is asked to contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300.

St. George News reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this report.



