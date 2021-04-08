Region 9 girls golf: Pine View prevails in Week 5 at Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — For the fifth straight week, Pine View won Region 9’s weekly girls golf match, with the Panthers posting a team score of 356 at Cedar Ridge Golf Course on Wednesday.
Dixie High, led by junior Annabelle Millard’s score of 75, placed second with 385 total strokes by its top four golfers. The Flyers were just one stroke ahead of Desert Hills, which finished with 386. Freshman Lucy Dixon paced the Thunder with a 94.
Leading the way for Pine View was sophomore Hallie Wieland, who shot an 82. Also for the Panthers, Alyssa Butterfus scored 87, Skyeli Millward shot an 89 and Kenzie Owen scored 98.
“Hallie was toe to toe with Annabelle for most of the day, but she made a few silly mistakes late,” said Pine View head coach Matt Wieland, who’s also Hallie’s father. “Annabelle didn’t have her best day with the putter, but tee to green, she was a machine all day. Very impressive to watch.”
Wieland said he appreciates the camaraderie shown by the players throughout the region.
“The highlight today was honestly, seeing how well this entire region of girls plays together and gets along,” he said. “I noticed time and time again today, the support and encouragement from opposing players to each other. It’s really a good group of girls.”
Playing conditions were favorable, with temperatures in the mid-60s and only a hint of a breeze.
Next week’s scheduled match is April 15 at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George.
Region 9 team scores, Cedar Ridge, April 7 (18 holes)
Pine View 356
Dixie 385
Desert Hills 386
Snow Canyon 438
Crimson Cliffs 443
Hurricane 465
Cedar 497
Canyon View 507
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Pine View coach Matt Wieland and player Alyssa Butterfus, Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Alyssa Butterfus of Pine View tees off during Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Region 9 girls golf match, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Cedar City, Utah, April 7, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
