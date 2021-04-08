Sand Hollow Aquatic Center Triathlon, testing the fitness of all ages and abilities, returns for 11th year

Start of the biking leg of the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center Triathlon, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of St. George Races, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Sunshine and the feeling of optimism permeate St. George as the Ironman 70.3 race approaches each spring. It often inspires community members to rededicate themselves to fitness — although many are unable to tackle 70-mile distances.

For them, St. George Races holds the annual Sand Hollow Aquatic Center Triathlon, which is set for Saturday morning.

“This fun event showcases your running, biking and swimming abilities,” said Aaron Metler, recreation supervisor for races and special events. “If you have ever considered a triathlon, this is your time to do it.”

The sprint and relay divisions start at 9 a.m. The beginner division is set for 11 a.m. and the Move It! kids events start at noon.

There will be a team relay option for the sprint division only. Team relays can consist of up to three participants — one for each of the disciplines. Open men, open women and mixed divisions available for the relay.

Beginner and sprint events are capped at 400 participants. Registration is ongoing until race day, but those who register late are not guaranteed a T-shirt. Register here.

Swim course

The swim will take place in the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center indoor pool in heats of approximately 20 racers.

There will be two people in each full-sized lane.

The sprint distance will start at 9 a.m.; beginner at 11 a.m.; and kids events at noon.

The pool temperature will be between 81-84 degrees.

Bike course

Riders will depart the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center and go right onto 2400 West, right onto 2000 North and right on Tuweap Drive. From Tuweap Drive, head toward Sunset Boulevard before turning right and heading back to the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center.

The beginner distance will ride the course twice; sprint will ride the course four times.

Riders must bring their own helmets. Helmets on the course are mandatory.

Run course

The run course is an out-and-back, 1.5-mile loop. It will follow the walking-biking trail north of the pool and east of Lava Flow Drive.

One loop for the beginner distance; two for the sprint distance.

There will be aid stations at the transition area and run turnarounds.

About St. George Races

St. George Races hosts a variety of half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, kids runs, triathlons, bike events, relays and other special events throughout the city of St. George and the Washington County area. St. George Races offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities for area businesses and utilizes the efforts of hundreds of volunteers.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.