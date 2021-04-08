US Marshals Service warns of new phone scam

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Utah would like the public to be aware of a recent phone scam that is once again targeting residents.

According to an advisory issued by the Marshals Service, this scam tells potential victims that they have a warrant for their arrest and to avoid being placed in jail, they must withdraw cash and meet deputy U.S. Marshals at various locations to pay a fine.

To some, the scam may appear legitimate as the scammers often use the names of actual federal judges and real well-known locations in the district.

The Marshals Service advises that they won’t collect cash fines. If they do call a citizen regarding an active warrant it would be to coordinate a surrender, not to collect a payment, the release says.

“Scammers have once again taken the opportunity to tug on the fears our citizens. They may also be getting more aggressive, understanding that many Americans have just received a stimulus payment. Do not under any circumstance pay cash to anyone posing as a Deputy U.S Marshal,” U.S. Marshal for the District of Utah Matthew D. Harris said in the release.

Should you receive a call that you believe is fraud or are uncertain about its nature, call the Marshals Service Salt Lake City office at 801-524 5693.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found online.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.