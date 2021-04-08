Donna Jean Bartschi

May 7, 1935 – April 6, 2021

Dona Jean (Jeanie) Price Bartschi passed away on April 6, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Jeanie was born on May 7, 1935, to Walter L and Edna Gray in Salt Lake City Utah. She married Vern Joseph Bartschi Dec. 10, 1987. Jeanie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sealed in Jordan Temple Dec. 10, 1988.

She served in Primary presidency and taught Sunday School to 8-year-olds. She was secretary in Mutual and also Relief Society. She was Sunday School organizer and ward organist.

She loved sewing, especially clothes for her daughters and their dolls, scrapbooking, and making greeting cards. She loved playing games on Sundays and holidays with her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by husband, Vern; parents; sister, Geraldine Grayston; granddaughter, Sabrina Price Dewitt. She is survived by children, Rodney (Teresa) Price, Dawn Baker and Pamela (Del) Shiner; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers Wallace (Diane) Gray, William (Marcia) Gray, Walter Lewis Gray Jr., Don Grayston, brother-in-law.

The family would like to acknowledge the extraordinary care provided by a daughter, Pamela Shiner, and Horizon Hospice Care in St. George, Utah; specifically, Dr. Wintch, Jessie, Michelle and Alex.

There will be a private family service at the Larkins Cemetery in Sandy, Utah on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.