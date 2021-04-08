UPDATED: Federal charges filed against Dammeron Valley man for Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Photo of Brady Knowlton at U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021 | Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice via Fox13Now, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Dammeron Valley man faces federal charges including unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol during the riots in January.

According to the federal complaint unsealed Wednesday, charges have been filed against Brady Knowlton, 40, following an incident Jan. 6 where the government alleges the defendant entered the U.S. Capitol.

Knowlton was charged with three federal charges, including one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice/Congress.

The charges were filed following an investigation headed by the FBI, according to the complaint signed by Special Agent Jeffery Weeks.

According to additional information provided to St. George News from U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, video footage of the Jan. 6 riots captured by national news agencies, as well as on mobile devices taken by those present at the scene, captured scores of individuals inside the U.S. Capitol building without authority to be there – one of whom was Knowlton, prosecutors allege.

During an interview between federal agents and a witness that took place on March 16, Knowlton was identified in several of the photographs taken both inside and along the exterior of the Capitol, according to the statement of facts from the U.S. District Court, which added that the suspect appeared to have a cell phone in his left hand with the camera facing out to presumably videotape his entry into the building.

Several minutes later the suspect was caught on the facility’s surveillance footage inside the Senate Chamber Gallery with a cell phone in his hand “likely videotaping the scene.”

Moreover, federal agents obtained the suspect’s phone records from Verizon that revealed Knowlton’s cell phone was hitting a cell tower close to the Capitol building on the day in question.

Knowlton appeared via video Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jared C. Bennett along with his defense attorney, David Finn, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is not currently in custody.

According to Utah court records, Knowlton has no previous charges or convictions. His next appearance in U.S. District Court is scheduled to take place Monday.

In addition to the events that transpired at the U.S. Capitol, which garnered national and international attention, approximately 200 people gathered at the Utah Capitol, though the scene was much calmer than at the nation’s capital.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Updated April 8, 11:15 a.m. to include additional details from U.S. District Court.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.