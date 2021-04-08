‘Your one-stop RV shop’: Find the best prices, service in Southern Utah at locally owned RVzz

RVzz travel trailer inventory, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of RVzz, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Owning an RV means having the freedom to go wherever you want to go and stop whenever you want to stop. It’s the ability to take your vacation, your way.

RVzz sells new and pre-owned toy haulers, travel trailers, expandable trailers, fifth wheels, motor homes and campers. Owners Rick and Kathy Loghry invite Southern Utahns to experience the joy of the open road and make new memories.

“There’s an RV for everyone,” Kathy Loghry said, adding that RVzz customers will find inventory to suit any lifestyle at the best prices in Southern Utah.

Along with a friendly and knowledgeable sales team, RVzz offers comprehensive maintenance and repair services at their 10,000-square foot service center. The company is an authorized dealer and service facility for Forest River, Heartland, Gulf Stream, KZ RV and Cruiser RV products.

Rick Loghry said their technicians have more than 80 years of combined experience and are factory-trained in servicing all makes and models, from large fifth-wheel trailers to the smallest of pop-up tent trailers. Every pre-owned unit sold by RVzz has undergone a rigorous inspection, repair and reconditioning process.

“We can be your one-stop RV shop,” he added.

Over 40 years ago, the Loghrys started a tire company in the Salt Lake Valley. Rick Loghry developed an interest in the RV industry and eventually evolved the company into an RV sales and service business. The first RVzz opened in 2000.

“I enjoyed it so much more,” he said. “It’s a lot easier selling people a vacation.”

After spending nearly half a century living and working in the Salt Lake area, the Loghrys were looking to move south. An opportunity arose to purchase property along Telegraph Street in Washington City, and they opened the RVzz service center in 2010. They expanded further with a sales center ideally located along the I-15 corridor in St. George.

Loghry said that because RVzz is a locally owned and operated small business and not a franchise or corporation, customers can expect personalized attention in a pressure-free environment. Their employees strive to match each customer with the perfect RV for their needs and make everyone feel like a VIP, not just numbers coming through the door.

When it comes to both sales and service, experience makes all the difference. Loghry credited the expertise of every employee, combined with a strong leadership team anchored by their general manager, Eileen, as the driving force behind RVzz’s success. But still, the journey hasn’t been without its ups and downs.

During the pandemic, RVzz experienced an inventory crunch as demand for RVs of all types skyrocketed nationwide. Loghry said shortages of critical parts from manufacturers also made performing timely repairs a challenge.

Then, on Aug. 23, RVzz was one of several businesses in St. George struck by flash flooding that left their sales center buried underneath feet of water and mud. Loghry said 99% of the inventory on their lot was damaged. The facility shut down for four months while undergoing extensive repairs, but they kept all of their nearly 20 valued employees on payroll through the closure.

Loghry said their loyal customer base has buoyed RVzz throughout the good and bad times. Over the past 11 years, they’ve been able to grow a mom-and-pop shop into a thriving business, and they look forward to helping countless more families fulfill their dreams of RVing.

“The wonderful people of Southern Utah have been very good to us,” he said. “The support of the local community has been astonishing, and we want to be here forever.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

RVzz | Website. Sales | Address: 150 E. 1160 South, St. George | Telephone: 435-248-2344 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service | Address: 1265 E. Telegraph St., Washington City | Telephone: 435-248-2683 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



