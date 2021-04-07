Tamara “Tammy” Gae Hughes

Dec. 10, 1959 – April 4, 2021

Tammy Hughes passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home in St. George, Utah. She was born Dec. 10, 1959 in St. George, Utah, to Marion “Tex” Hughes and Bernice Eugenia “Gean” Hawkins. Tammy grew up in Mesquite, Nevada and received her certificate of achievement from Virgin Valley Elementary, middle school and high school.

She loved to dance, sing, swim and throw hoops. She also loved movies especially the Tammy movies, Ann of Green Gables and any musical. She loved school and all her friends that she had there. She won many awards for Special Olympics and had so much fun competing in their events. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and always wanted to go to church and sing the hymns. Sometimes if she was told she couldn’t go to church she would sneak out and walk by herself.

Everyone in the community of Mesquite would watch out for Tammy when she would sneak out of the house after dad would go to work. They would take her into their homes or businesses and call mom. We think she learned that she would get ice cream if she ran away, because that’s what the towns people would give her while they waited for mom to come and pick her up.

We had a black dog called Tuffy, and he would follow Tammy everywhere. Sometimes when she would adventure out on her own the whole town would be out looking for her. Tuffy would stay with her or come towards us to let us know where she was, he saved her many times.

Tammy loved living in the Group Home most of the time. It became the home she loved. She also grew to love the ladies who lived there and the many workers who cared for them.

Tammy is survived by her brothers and sisters: Eugene (Connie) Hughes of Mesquite, Nevada; Judy (Carl) Kelley of Logan, Utah; Gary (Ilene) Hughes of Mesquite, Nevada; Yvonne (Mel) Johnson of Mesquite, Nevada; Clifford (Laurie) Hughes of Mesquite, Nevada; Marion Kaye Manuele of Provo, Utah; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Dorothy Bernice Hughes.

There are so many people who we need to thank, and we know we won’t be able to cover everyone. Thank you to the Turn Community Women’s Group Home and Workshop, Applegate Home Care and Hospice and Dr Thomas Callahan and the Callahan Clinic. You will never know how much we appreciate everything you have done for our baby sister. We know she was loved and cared for by you all.

A viewing will be held in St. George, Utah, on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. and closing with a family prayer at 8 p.m. (Utah time), at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd.

Graveside services will be held in Mesquite, Nevada on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. (Nevada time) at the Mesquite City Hillside Drive Cemetery, 301 Hillside Drive.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.