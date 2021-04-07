Dec. 1, 1942 – March 25, 2021

Nancy “Nana” Gagnier passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born in Casper, Wyoming on Dec. 1, 1942 to Bill and Alice Fleming. She grew up in Butte, Montana. After graduating high school, Nancy moved to Washington state to attend college. There she met and married Barrett Spek and had four children.

They moved to San Marino, California, and later settled in Alta Loma, California. Thereafter, Nancy became a single parent and decided to complete her college education, earning a degree in nutrition. Nancy enjoyed a career as a nutritionist at Pomona Valley Hospital for 14 years. She then moved to Paonia, Colorado, where she opened a local coffee shop/bakery appropriately named Moonrise Cafe which quickly became a true favorite amongst the community.

After many years in Paonia, Nancy moved to St. George, Utah, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. “Nana,” as she was now called by her grandchildren, spent the rest of her life close to her family. She was an avid reader, often reading several books a week. Nana enjoyed gardening as well. One of Nana’s greatest affections was caring for her two beloved cats, Gigi and Flynn, who remained by her side until she passed on.

Nana lived her life on her own terms. She taught us respect, tolerance with an emphasis on enlightenment. Nana was the perfect balance of strength and love. We will greatly miss her and are forever grateful to have had such a beautiful and encouraging mother and Nana in our lives.

Due to Nana’s secular philosophy, there will be no services scheduled. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Nana is survived by her children: Christopher Spek, Michael (Sharon) Spek, Elizabeth (Bill) Dunston, and Benjamin (Sabrina) Spek; and her grandchildren: Jacob Spek, Alexis Dunston, Samantha Dunston and Sarah Spek.

