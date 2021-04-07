July 18, 1931 – April 5, 2021

Barbara Violet Voss passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. She was born July 18, 1931, to Jennings Lachoneus Wilkerson and Barbara May Workman in Neola Utah.

She was married to Raymond Eugene Voss on Feb. 27, 1949. Raymond preceded her in death May 19, 2010, as well as their oldest daughter Connie Rae Robbins on March 22, 1996.

Violet and Ray were entrepreneurs most of their married life. They purchased a Drive Inn from Gene Hutchings in 1966. They called it the Dew Drop Inn. This was the place where five of their six children learned work ethics and people skills that carried them through the rest of their life. It was the teenagers hang out for many years. There were countless boys and girls in Evanston that called the Dew Drop Inn their second home and Violet was like a second mother as well. She loved to dance, and she and Ray were well known for the dance skills and for dancing the night away.

Violet was an amazing leader in her home, church, and business. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to help people with health, nutrition and creating a secondary income. At one time in their business lives, she and Ray had business in 36 states.

They lived in Evanston, Wyoming, from 1958 to 1985 at which time Ray retired and they moved to Eagle Rock, Missouri. This was the time of their biggest business-building activity at a time when most people had decided to retire and take it easy.

They loved their time in the Ozarks but after Connie passed away and other family members had located back to Utah, along with not getting to see their grandchildren grow up they decided to move to Hurricane, Utah in September of 2000. They purchased their first Utah home in Roberts Ranch on an acre of ground and remodeled it into an amazing place to have the grandchildren come and stay. In 2005 they built the lovely home at 696 W. 300 South that they both lived in till passing away. This is the first new home of their married lives.

Violet traveled extensively throughout her life. She loved to take the children when they were young on a Super Vacation. One year to California and Mexico. Another time was to Canada and the Dakota’s.

Later in life, she traveled to almost every state in the United States. She traveled in Europe and she went on amazing cruises. Through her business efforts, she helped other people do the same thing.

She will be greatly missed by her loving children, Lance Voss, Hurricane Utah, Rick Voss, Orem, Utah, Mikel Voss, Lyman, Wyoming, LaVal Voss, St. George, Utah, and Jeana Reichenberg, Evanston, Wyoming, as well as 31 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Hurricane 6th Ward) with a viewing prior to service from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Interment is on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Lyman City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.