TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | April 9-11
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art in Action | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Gail Alger Fine Art | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Spring Home & Garden Expo | Admission: $5 | Location: 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. | Green Gate Village Historical Walking Tour | Admission: Free | Location: Zions Bank, 40 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Indie Birth Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 5 N. Main St., Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. | Mind Body Soul Cacao Ceremony | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7:30-9 p.m. | New Moon Movement Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: AWAKENED SOUL, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Freaky Friday | Admission: $5-$15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. | Heath Harmison Comedy Show | Admission: $24 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time at Bare Foot | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Building C, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8:30 p.m. | D-Week Carnival | Admission: Free | Location: Greater Zion Stadium, 500 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Parents Night Out | Admission: $20-$45 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Building C, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST | Grand Bazaar | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Community Cleanup Along I-15 | Admission: Free | Location: Grapevine Trailhead, Exit 13, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Southern Parkway Cleanup | Admission: Free | Location: Milepost 16, state Route 7, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: Vegan Society of Utah, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
Music
- Thursday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | R. L. Halversen Young Artists Concert | Admission: $6-$12 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | The Robot’s Guide to Living | Admission: $7-$9 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Carpenters Tribute | Admission: $15-$30 | Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight PST | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | St. George Chamber Singers | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Scotty McCreery | Admission: $30-$60 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Charlie Kessner | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Murphy & The Giant | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | A Night at the Beluga | Admission: $50-$150 (21+ only) | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Havoc @ BRIO Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: BRIO, 230 W. Clubhouse Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. | St. George Craft Beer Club Party | Admission: $12-$20 (21+ only) | Location: Silver Reef Brewing Co., 4391 S. Enterprise Drive, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Skyline Yoga at Desert Color | Admission: $15 | Location: Desert Color, Lagoon Parkway, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | SHAC Triathlon | Admission: $25-$75 | Location: Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, 1144 N. 2400 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Mojave Wildflowers Hike | Admission: $65 | Location: Bureau of Land Management, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 2nd Quarter Golf Tournament | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Women’s Handgun Level 1 | Admission: $80 | Location: Red Cliffs Rifle & Pistol Range, 5850 W. 1800 South, Suite 1, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
