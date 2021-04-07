Optometrist Dr. Jason W. Hauck helps patients of all ages enjoy clear vision at Zion Eye Institute

Stock image | Photo by robertprzybysz/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Vision is a remarkable gift, but it’s one that people often take for granted. Eyesight, whether clear or poor, can have a profound impact on quality of life.

The highly qualified and knowledgeable specialists at Zion Eye Institute encompass all areas of vision care, including optometry, ophthalmology and surgery. Over the past three decades, optometrist Dr. Jason W. Hauck has helped the practice grow from humble beginnings into Southern Utah’s leading eye care provider.

Hauck performs general eye exams to diagnose and treat common vision problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism as well as eye disease. He also assists with preoperative and postoperative eye care for surgical patients.

Hauck said he values not only the challenge of his work but also that he is in an environment surround by so many other specialists.

“We’re able to help each other and provide the best care possible,” he said.

Although Hauck treats patients of all ages, he said he finds working with children – and watching their amazement as they’re able to see the world clearly for the first time with the help of corrective lenses – is especially rewarding.

Hauck attended both Dixie State College of Utah and Southern Utah University before receiving a bachelor’s degree at Pacific University in Oregon. He went on to obtain his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Pacific University College of Optometry, where he graduated with clinical honors. He is a member of the American Optometric Association and the Utah Optometric Association.

Hauck started practicing as an optometrist in 1992 alongside Dr. Ron Snow at Dixie Eye Center. The clinic changed in name and ownership a few times over the years while regularly adding specialists. As St. George continued on a trajectory of exponential growth, Zion Eye Institute has evolved along with it.

Outside of his optometry practice, Hauck is also a published author of six historical fiction books, and writing as J. William Hauck, he recently released a fantasy novel entitled “Elijah’s Awakening: Chronicles of the Watchers.” However, he doesn’t see himself quitting his day job anytime soon.

“Writing and creating inspires me, but helping patients with their eye problems centers me,” he said.

‘There’s just so much in this world to see’

Zion Eye Institute, the largest and longest-serving vision care provider in the area, is a multispecialty practice offering comprehensive optometry and ophthalmology services, including pediatric eye care, at four locations in Southern Utah and Mesquite, Nevada. The St. George clinic houses a new LASIK LASER and an ambulatory surgical center performing cataract surgery, cornea surgery, retina surgery, glaucoma surgery, pediatric eye surgery and eyelid surgery.

“Good eyesight is something we take for granted – until we lose it,” Hauck said. “We’re here when someone needs help.”

In Hauck’s nearly 30 years of practice, he has witnessed many changes in eye care technology and treatment options. Preventive care and early intervention have helped many patients break the link between diabetes and glaucoma. Countless others have benefited from dropless cataract surgery.

“We have so many tools now,” he said. “The medications to treat and our understanding of eye diseases, along with our diagnostic abilities, have advanced greatly.”

Hauck said Zion Eye Institute has been at the forefront of many of these advancements. The practice continues to evolve and expand, bringing the latest in vision care to the Southern Utah community.

“Whether it’s treating eye disease, restoring clear vision through LASIK or cataract surgery, improving sight with specialty contact lenses or even just prescribing glasses, I love being able to improve my patients’ vision,” he said. “There’s just so much in this world to see.”

