‘Improving the life of every resident, every day’: Living well at Primrose Retirement Communities

Primrose residents participate in life enrichment activities, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Primrose Retirement Communities, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — There are many factors that go into choosing a retirement community – financial planning, healthcare, apartment preferences, amenities. The list goes on and on. While these are all important factors in making a final decision, one vital piece of the overall puzzle can often go overlooked: Will my loved one have opportunities to get to know other residents?

It’s not until after your loved one moves into a retirement community that they can truly take advantage of the fellowship opportunities available to them in their new home.

At Primrose, the life enrichment coordinator will spend time getting to know your loved one after they move in. The life enrichment coordinator works to provide small-group and socially-distanced opportunities that cover a variety of wellness dimensions: emotional, intellectual, physical, social, purposeful and spiritual.

As residents participate in these various wellness programs, they get to know each other better while developing great friendships. At Primrose, there are many things to do and places to go, and there are lots of people to share these experiences with. These collective shared experiences ensure that residents have a wonderful time living and learning at Primrose.

Helen S., a charter member and future resident of the independent living townhome villas at the Washington City facility, offered the following testimonial:

The villas are perfect for a senior that still wants the independence to come and go. It’s a beautiful community, well-secured, an elite environment in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The Primrose amenities are perfect for me! All my bills in one place and no need to worry about the little things anymore. I just love it!

Investing in our social wellness is just as important as investing in physical health – especially since we are naturally wired to connect with people socially. When we heed that physical instinct to be with others, our bodies benefit. Primrose strives to engage the entire spectrum of our well-being – including mental, physical and social – to achieve an overall enriched life for their residents.

In an interview with Scientific American magazine, Matthew Lieberman, scientist and author of the book “Social: Why Our Brains Are Wired to Connect,” said that our well-being depends on our connections with others.

“We are profoundly shaped by our social environment, and we suffer greatly when our social bonds are severed,” he added.

Primrose townhome villas are opening soon in Washington City. Villas offer freedom from the everyday hassle of homeownership and access to the services and amenities residents desire, including an open floor plan, fully equipped kitchen, gas fireplace and stunning four-season room. A Primrose villa offers no-worry, maintenance-free living.

“The villas are just what Southern Utah needed!” said Kristen Gentry, executive director of the Washington City facility. “Our townhome villas live up to the Primrose motto of improving the life of every resident, every day. We are thrilled to be opening our doors soon and giving our residents the opportunity to live life to the fullest.”

Grant Needham, physician assistant-certified with Finding Home Medical Services, said they are “thrilled” by the opportunity to work with the team at Primrose.

“Kristen and Aubrey have over 30 years of experience together in serving residents in assisted living and memory care,” Needham said. “They have the highest standard of excellence, and they bring the intangibles needed in order to assist each resident in ‘finding home’ at Primrose.”

If you have questions about all that Primrose and the new Washington City facility have to offer, please contact us at 435-565-4197. They would be honored to assist you in your journey.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Primrose Retirement Communities | Address: 5190 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City | Telephone: 435-565-4186 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.