Region 9 softball: Snow Canyon stays undefeated, Canyon View, Crimson sweep

ST. GEORGE — Three teams swept in emphatic fashion in week two of Region 9 softball last week while Desert Hills and Cedar swept.

The Snow Canyon Warriors topped Hurricane by 15 runs in each of their two-game set to remain the only team without a Region 9 loss this season. Elsewhere, Canyon View and Crimson Cliffs each swept to hold positions toward the top of the standings. Cedar and Desert Hills split in the only series of the week to not feature a sweep.

Week three of the season sees the Cedar City schools face off against each other. Pine View will seek its first win of the season against Dixie. Full Region 9 standings and schedules for Tuesday are listed at the end of this article.

Here are recaps from the four series in week two of Region 9 softball:

Canyon View piles on Dixie

Tuesday: Canyon View 10, Dixie 3

Thursday: Canyon View 20, Dixie 9

The Falcons secured their first series win of the Region 9 season with two decisive victories over the Flyers.

On March 30 in St. George, the Falcons put together a five-run rally in the top of the first to set the tone. Canyon View tallied three hits in the frame, capped by a Laynee Anzalone. Payton Lister and Erin Robinson also recorded hits in the first turn through the order.

The 5-0 score held until the fourth when Dixie broke through against Anzalone. Kylee Terrell led off the inning with a triple and scored on a homer by Debra Tofi.

The Falcons responded with two of their own in their next turn at bat and added three for insurance in the sixth.

Anzalone struck out 15 over seven innings to earn the win. She allowed only five hits. Terrell struck out four on the mound for Dixie. Kenlee Clove led the game with three hits for Canyon View including a double and a triple.

At Canyon View, the Dixie Flyers started strong, batting through the lineup and scoring nine runs in the top of the first. However, they never scored again, as the Falcons worked their way back into the game.

By the end of the third inning, it was 9-8. Canyon View then piled on seven more runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.

Shortstop Clove had three hits and six RBIs for Canyon View. Lister was the winning pitcher.

Canyon View moved to 3-1 in regional and 9-1 in overall play. They were named No. 1 in 4A in the inaugural RPI release by the Utah High School Activities Association on Tuesday. They play at Cedar next.

Dixie slides to 1-3, 4-7. The Flyers travel to Pine View.

Cedar, Desert Hills split with road wins

Tuesday: Cedar 8, Desert Hills 4

Thursday: Desert Hills 15, Cedar 4

Cedar rode a four-hit game by Braylee Peterson from the bottom of the order to their first win of the Region 9 season in game one.

Peterson slapped a quartet of singles with a run and an RBI from the nine-spot in the order. She drove in a run with two outs in the Reds’ pivotal four-run third inning. That rally gave them a 6-3 edge at the time. She also scored in the top of the seventh to make it 8-6, giving Cedar an insurance run with three outs to go.

Payton Naegele and Sydney Meek split pitching duties. Naegele started and went 3.2 innings, allowing six runs, four earned. Meek shut it down in the final 3.1, allowing only three hits.

Desert Hills did all of their damage between the second, third and fourth innings. Braylen Baumgartner drove in two on a pair of singles. Laci Jones and Saidey Spencer also had two-hit games.

Tatum Gardner allowed seven runs in four innings, but only two were earned. Spencer allowed a lone unearned run in three innings of relief. The Thunder committed nine errors.

When the series shifted to Cedar City, the Thunder’s bats awoke. Desert Hills carried a 9-2 lead into the fifth and poured on six runs in the sixth to secure the run-rule. The Thunder swatted six home runs including two by Jones and a grand slam by Alexandra Aiken. Three Thunder had three-hit games.

Haylee Campbell hit two long balls for Cedar, both solo shots.

Desert Hills splits its second straight series to sit at 2-2/4-7. The Thunder travel to Snow Canyon on Tuesday.

Cedar moves to 1-3/4-6. They host Canyon View next.

Crimson Cliffs offense rolls over Pine View

Tuesday: Crimson Cliffs 19, Pine View 2

Thursday: Crimson Cliffs 11, Pine View 3

Starting on the road, Crimson collected six extra-base hits with two home runs from Ellie Brinkerhoff to run away from Pine View. Eight different Mustangs tallied RBIs, led by Brinkerhoff’s four. They also stole six bases.

After scoring four in the first, they hit around for 10 in the third and added five in the fourth for good measure. On the mound, McKenna Calhoon allowed three hits with a triple to Chaisey Milne and allowed two runs.

On Thursday in Washington, Crimson once again held the Panthers down in the hit column while they piled on runs. They led 8-0 after four.

Avery Gustin, Mairen MacLellan, Emalee Ziegler and McKelle Jeppson each had a hit for the Panthers. MacLellan’s homer in the sixth was the only for extra bases.

On the other side, Afton Roberts and Kya Burningham each swatted three hits. Both hit a homer and Burningham hit an additional double while Roberts added a triple. Ellie Herd and Burningham each drove in three.

Malia Davis struck out nine in six innings and Cahoon struck out two in a clean seventh to secure the win.

At 3-1/12-3, Crimson hosts Hurricane next.

The 0-4/4-8 Panthers host Dixie.

Snow Canyon stays undefeated in Region 9 against Hurricane with big wins

Tuesday: Snow Canyon 18, Hurricane 3

Thursday: Snow Canyon 17, Hurricane 2

In game one at Hurricane, the Warriors offense laid dormant before erupting in the final innings. Hurricane took a 2-0 lead into the fifth before Snow Canyon tied it. The Warriors proceeded to score eight in each of the sixth and seventh innings.

The Warriors crushed six homers and four doubles. Tyler Mooring had two round-trippers as did Syd McCau, who also added a double. Mooring and Emma Bingham each drove in three, but the top six hitters in the Warriors order all had multiple RBIs.

Jenna Thorkelson struck out a dozen in her seven innings of work in the win. Chantell Pearson stifled the Warriors offense for the first four innings and also struck out 12 in her six innings on the mound.

Abby Stout was a bright spot offensively for Hurricane, slugging a homer and a double with half of the Tigers’ four hits.

In game two, the teams played to a 2-2 tie after one before the Warriors exploded for 14 in the second. They walked off with a run in the fourth to clinch the 15-run rule on a Bingham sacrifice fly.

McCaul once again hit two balls over the wall for four RBIs, tied with Jael Wilde to lead the game. Bingham and Kenna Staheli each drove in three and Mooring drove in two. Mooring also struck out four and allowed just two hits on the mound.

The 4-0/10-4 Warriors host Desert Hills next. At 2-2/5-5. Hurricane travels to Crimson to start their two-game set.

Tuesday’s game schedule (April 6)

Canyon View at Cedar

Dixie at Pine View

Hurricane at Crimson Cliffs

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon

Region 9 softball standings, as of April 5

Snow Canyon 4-0 (10-4) Canyon View 3-1 (9-1) Crimson Cliffs 3-1 (12-3) Hurricane 2-2 (5-5) Desert Hills 2-2 (4-7) Cedar 1-3 (4-6) Dixie 1-3 (4-7) Pine View 0-4 (4-8)

Cedar City News reporter JEFF RICHARDS contributed to this story.

