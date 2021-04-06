Nov. 19, 1947 – April 3, 2021

LeAnn Dalebout Shumway, 73, of St. George, Utah, passed away April 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 19, 1947, in Provo, Utah, to Harold Adrian Dalebout and Hazel Louise Gabbert. She spent her early years in Springville, Utah, and later moved to Orem, Utah, where she began her fun and shenanigans with siblings and neighborhood kids. There are grand stories of the bull called Lord Hell Bucket and climbing apple trees and digging pits. She graduated high school as a proud Orem Tiger.

She attended Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, where she met and fell in love with her eternal companion, Danny Merwin Shumway. We are not sure if it was Danny’s good looks and charm or the ’64 Thunderbird convertible that convinced her to marry him. They were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, July 28, 1967.

LeAnn and Danny made their home in Blanding, Utah, where they raised their four children hunting, fishing, and adventuring in southern Utah. She completed her college education at Brigham Young University and was an avid Cougar and Jazz fan. She could often be found at one of her children’s or grandchildren’s ball games.

LeAnn valued education and loved books. She worked for many years as a school teacher and later completed her master’s degree in school counseling and received an endorsement in library science. She served as a librarian and counselor at Albert R. Lyman Middle School for the last half of her career. She loved to dress up for the school lip sync competitions and was famous for her reading contests at the school. Her prizes for the students included parties, mud volleyball games or trips to see a Jazz basketball game.

LeAnn and Danny retired to St. George, Utah, and were inseparable. They liked traveling in their RV throughout the country and enjoyed spending time in their beloved Alaska during the summers. The fish are resting easy now that LeAnn does not have a fishing pole in the water. She also enjoyed spending time with her “schwester”, Linda. She adored her grandchildren, and several granddaughters share part of her name. She loved the Savior and served quietly in many church callings, especially with the young women.

A private graveside service is on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Dr, St. George, Utah, 84770.

For remote viewing, contact a member of the family for a Zoom link.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign LeAnn’s guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.