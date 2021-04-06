Trailer loaded with hay tips over in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A flatbed trailer loaded with hay tipped over on state Route 56 / 200 North in Cedar City on Tuesday evening, impacting traffic on the west side of Interstate 15 for approximately two hours.

The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m.

Cedar City Police officer Pat McCoy said a semitractor-trailer pulling double hay trailers had just exited southbound I-15 at Exit 59 and made a left turn onto westbound SR-56 when the rear trailer broke off its coupling and tipped over, spilling its load onto the roadway and adjacent property.

No injuries were reported. Workers used front-end loaders to gather up the spilled bales of hay and move them onto other vehicles.

Just before darkness began to set in around 8 p.m., the last of the hay was being taken care of and the trailer was set upright.

Westbound traffic experienced minor slowdowns due to the closure of the right lane while the scene was cleared.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.