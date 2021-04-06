Get your air conditioner ready for another scorching summer with a tuneup from Comfort Systems

Comfort Systems USA of Southern Utah technicians install a new HVAC system, Washington City, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Summer is just around the corner. Is your air conditioner ready for long days and blazing temperatures? Stay ahead of the curve with a tuneup from Comfort Systems USA of Southern Utah.

“We understand people today are very busy, and quite honestly, they forget to get it serviced until it’s too late,” said Dan Vallieres, Southern Utah project manager for Comfort Systems. “They turn it on and it doesn’t feel like it’s working right or nothing at all works, and it’s already hot outside. Then the panic sets in, and they’re calling all over to get it looked at.”

Annual maintenance is recommended for all heating and cooling units, and Comfort Systems offers a two-visit service plan for $159 plus 10% off parts and labor. A technician will tune up the air conditioner in the spring and then service the heating system in the fall.

In Southern Utah, air conditioners typically last 12-17 years due to the oppressive summer heat. The designed lifespan of most systems is 20 years, after which Vallieres said the unit is running on borrowed time.

Vallieres recommends replacing any system over 20 years old that needs major repairs. While some homeowners may be unwilling to invest in a new unit, he said it’s important to consider the long-term payoff. Air conditioners on the market now are nearly twice as energy-efficient as those sold decades ago.

“With the cost of power always on the rise and today’s technology, a new system could save upwards of 20% annually,” he added.

Along with regular service, Vallieres said there are several ways homeowners can help keep their systems running at peak performance for years to come.

Clean filters are key to keeping an air conditioner running properly. Unless the home has a high-performance filtration system installed, filters should be replaced monthly. Vallieres said many disposable filters claim to last up to 90 days but quickly fill with dust and debris that can cause major issues.

“If a filter is dirty enough to block the air flow to the indoor coil, it could cause that coil to literally freeze like a block of ice,” he said.

When a freeze occurs, most people turn off the air conditioner for several hours or overnight to allow it to defrost, but if the system isn’t completely defrosted before running again, Vallieres said that more ice will continue to build up even after the dirty filter gets replaced.

Then the homeowner runs the risk of a clogged drain and water overflow – especially with a system over 10 years old – threatening the integrity of the ceiling. Comfort Systems can install a safety device that will shut the system off to protect the home from water damage.

Air conditioners usually require additional refrigerant after several years of regular use and service. Vallieres said it’s normal for a small amount to escape each time the refrigerant gauges are disconnected and reconnected during a tuneup.

But if the technician needs to add refrigerant every year or the system requires more than a pound after five years of operation, there’s a leak. Comfort Systems can repair most leaks and keeps a log of refrigerant levels along with other readings from every tuneup.

Comfort Systems offers same-day service and 24/7/365 emergency response to heating and cooling needs across Washington and Iron counties.

Vallieres, who has spent the past 30 years in the heating and cooling industry, said that Comfort Systems offers an unmatched combination of experience and skill. The company takes pride in providing friendly, honest service with no pressure on customers to pay for work they don’t truly need.

“We just really want to do a good job for the customers we have and continue to grow our customer list,” he said. “We just do our best to do our best.”

To schedule a free consultation or spring tuneup with Comfort Systems, call 435-688-0151.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Comfort Systems USA of Southern Utah | Address: 1107 E. 770 North #7, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-0151 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.