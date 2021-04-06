Nov. 2, 1973 – April 2, 2021

Arty (Arthur) Veldon Allred, 47, passed on from this journey of life on the morning of Friday, April 2, 2021. He is a beloved husband, son, brother, father, uncle, papa and friend. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 2, 1973. Anyone who met him could attest to his bold personality and caring nature.

He had a way of making his presence known with his strong voice and an amazing laugh. He was always so quick to offer help when anyone was in need. Arty loved all things outdoors, like hunting, fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. But he spent most of his time restoring classic cars or simply enjoying his time relaxing with his wife. He was the rock that we all knew would always be there to support us, to say that he will be greatly missed is an understatement.

He left behind his angel of a wife, Harriett Allred, whom he celebrated just over 30 years together; his Mother Sharlene Imes; sisters, Tonya Allred, April Woodard and Erica Bown; children, GJ Allred, Faliesha Beck, Jeremy Allred and Stephanie Allred-Brattin; and grandkids Kopeland, Olivia, Maddox, Zoe, Sammie, Emily, Alice, Annabel, Hash and Michael Brattin.

He returned to the arms of his baby brother Mike Allred, Father Richard Allred, Grandparents Arthur and Marjorie Allred as well as Veldon and Carline Lefler.

The funeral service will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, 11 a.m. in the Washington City Cemetery, 300 E. Parkview Dr. Washington, Utah. A viewing will be prior to the service in Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St George, Utah.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made directly to Spilsbury Mortuary.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Arty’s guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.