Human-caused fire burns across 700 acres northwest of Beryl, stands 0% contained

ST. GEORGE —With plumes of smoke visible from Cedar City, a fire named the Choke Cherry Fire has spread across approximately 700 acres on state, private and federal land northwest of Beryl, Utah.

Fire crews from multiple agencies began to respond around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to information posted by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. Using bulldozers and aircraft, firefighters were able to stop the blaze’s spread, but it is currently 0% contained.

Area Fire Management Officer Mike Melton said the fire was human caused, but the circumstances are still under investigation. He said that firefighters are still mopping up hot spots and that most of the burn area is smoldering. The fire is burning through pinyon juniper trees, grass and bushes in the remote region near the Nevada border.

The area was under a red flag warning, with high winds and drought conditions making the fire difficult to contain, said Wildfire Communications Coordinator Kaitlyn Webb.

Evacuation orders have been lifted, but five structures are still threatened and some local roads have been closed. No injuries have been reported.

In total, 10 fire engines, three water tenders and four aircraft – including two large air tankers – were dispatched. Cooperating agencies include the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Beryl Fire Department, Iron County Sheriff and Iron County Road Department.

This is a developing story.

