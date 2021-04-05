Southern Utah-based small business agency Creative Spark Digital celebrates expansion

Stock image | Photo by Blue Planet Studio/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Creative Spark Digital announced their grand opening in January as Creative Spark Digital Marketing. Now the company is expanding to offer additional services to its current and future clients. Free consultations are available by appointment via their website.

Alyssa Browning, president and founder of Creative Spark Digital, previously said she started the agency because she realized there was a gap between what small businesses need and what they can afford.

“The main goal of Creative Spark is to help small business owners reach success,” she said.

Today, Browning has evolved her focus in response to client demand.

“We are now expanding our offerings to help further accommodate our mission,” she said. “The market we have focused on shows a distinct need for more services than marketing. Our goal is still to help small businesses reach success without breaking the bank.”

Creative Spark Digital now offers three categories of services:

Administrative.

Marketing.

Design.

Creative Spark Digital offers a range of services in each category. Each category of services has the option of creating a custom package with all the services you need bundled together to fit your budget.

For more information about Creative Spark Digital or to schedule a free consultation, visit their website.

About Creative Spark Digital

Creative Spark Digital is a digital solutions company based in Southern Utah. Their mission is to create quality solutions for small business owners. Schedule your free consultation with their experts today.

Resources

Creative Spark Digital Marketing | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Telephone: 435-250-4505 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

