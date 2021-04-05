June 20, 1944 – March 30, 2021

Sandra Lynn Harper 76, was surrounded by family in her home when she returned to her father in heaven March 30, 2021. Sandra was born the second of four children to May and Roland Sterger on June 20, 1944.

She was married to Ralph Harper in the Los Angeles Temple in 1965 and lived true to her covenants till the end.

Sandra was born in Long Beach California and later had the blessing of living in southern Utah for over 50 years. She has five loving children, 23 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Numerous others were nurtured in her Saint George home over the years.

Sandra loved to travel and experience new things. She and Ralph have filled many photo albums with memories of their foreign and domestic travel adventures.

Her entrepreneurial spirit was professionally displayed by the ownership of the Homespun Restaurant in Leeds, Utah. Her amazing cooking attracted all family, friends and neighbors for fun-filled gatherings.

Sandra would pride herself on being a great homemaker. She loved having specific food and decorations for every holiday and special occasion.

She was her grandchildren’s biggest fan. You would find her in the front row of all their activities to show her support.

Sandra Harper was a kind, loving and inspirational woman. She was very involved in the lives of her loved ones and her church. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Viewing will be held at Pineview Mortuary, April 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Service and burial and will be held at Saint George City Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222.