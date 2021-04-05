Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

April 5, 2021
Hikers and UTV riders visit the site of a metal sculpture in Three Peaks Recreation Area, Iron County, Utah, April 3, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4.

Another mysterious metal sculpture pops up, this time in Iron County

Hikers and UTV riders visit the site of a metal sculpture in Three Peaks Recreation Area, Iron County, Utah, April 3, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Once again, a mysterious metal monolith has materialized in Utah. This time in Iron County. Acting on a reader’s tip, Cedar City News set out Saturday afternoon to locate and document the large metal sculpture within the Three Peaks Recreation Area.

Standoff between police and suicidal man that shut down Red Hills Parkway resolved peacefully

St. George Police barricade Red Hills Parkway between Skyline Drive and 900 East in St. George, Utah, April 4, 2021 | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After a standoff that lasted a three hours, police and mental health professionals were able to convince an armed, suicidal man to peacefully surrender his weapon.

Rescuers carry injured teenage mountain biker nearly 3 miles in Cedar City hills 

Iron County Search and Rescue personnel and other responders transport an injured mountain biker in the hills south of Cedar City, Utah, April 2, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Search and rescue personnel carried an injured teenager nearly 3 miles Friday evening after deputies say the girl crashed on her mountain bike in the hills south of Cedar City.

Abortion and racism are topics in first day of LDS Conference

The Salt Lake Temple is undergoing a major renovation, as shown during the April general conference on April 3, 2021. Salt Lake City, Utah | Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints , St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decried abortion as evil and issued another plea for members to combat prejudice and racism during the first day of a church conference taking place Saturday without attendees because of the pandemic.

How to grow your own stevia – nature’s sweetener 

Stevia, nature’s own sweetener, can be grown indoors or out as long as the plants receive proper care, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com, St. George News

FEATURE —Sweeten your meals by growing your own sugar substitute in gardens or containers. Stevia is nature’s own sweetener that can be snacked upon fresh or added to soups, sauces or beverages.

