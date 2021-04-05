Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Hikers and UTV riders visit the site of a metal sculpture in Three Peaks Recreation Area, Iron County, Utah, April 3, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 3-4.

CEDAR CITY — Once again, a mysterious metal monolith has materialized in Utah. This time in Iron County. Acting on a reader’s tip, Cedar City News set out Saturday afternoon to locate and document the large metal sculpture within the Three Peaks Recreation Area.

ST. GEORGE — After a standoff that lasted a three hours, police and mental health professionals were able to convince an armed, suicidal man to peacefully surrender his weapon.

CEDAR CITY — Search and rescue personnel carried an injured teenager nearly 3 miles Friday evening after deputies say the girl crashed on her mountain bike in the hills south of Cedar City.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decried abortion as evil and issued another plea for members to combat prejudice and racism during the first day of a church conference taking place Saturday without attendees because of the pandemic.

FEATURE —Sweeten your meals by growing your own sugar substitute in gardens or containers. Stevia is nature’s own sweetener that can be snacked upon fresh or added to soups, sauces or beverages.

