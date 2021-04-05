Woman dies after ATV careens down embankment on remote road off Old Highway 91, deputy says

EMS vehicles stock image | Photo by Katifcam/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said that a woman died Sunday after riding an all-terrain vehicle off an embankment near General Steam Road off Old Highway 91.

Deputy Graham Hancock told St. George News that the woman had gotten separated from her family. When a member of the family went back to look for her, Hancock said they found her over the embankment.

The woman had fallen 20 feet and hit a tree, he said.

Hancock said that the report didn’t specify whether the woman was wearing a helmet.

“The family member who found her administered CPR,” Hancock said. “The area has poor cellphone reception. There’s no town nearby, just a dirt road on the far west side of the county.”

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

