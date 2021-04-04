Traffic alert: Police action closes part of Red Hills Parkway in St. George

April 4, 2021
ST. GEORGE — A police standoff with an armed man threatening suicide has forced the closure of a portion of Red Hills Parkway above Downtown St. George Sunday afternoon.

St. George Police said as of 1:45 p.m., they have responded to a report of a man with a pistol near the water tank at 400 East. The SWAT team has also been dispatched.

The police action has forced the closure of Red Hills Parkway from 1000 East to 200 East. Police advise to avoid the area.

Police say the man is suicidal and telling people around him to leave the area.

This is a developing story.

