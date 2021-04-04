Hurricane Rotary Easter Car Show returns after year absence, shows record number of cars

The 35th Hurricane Rotary Easter Car Show returned to downtown Hurricane after a year absence Saturday, April 3, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

HURRICANE — The 35th edition of the Hurricane Rotary Easter Car Show returned over Easter weekend, and a record number of cars greeted huge crowds at the event.

Wil Ducrest, President of the Hurricane Valley Rotary Club, told St. George News on Saturday about the largest fundraising event of the year for the Rotary Club.

“As far as I know, this was our biggest year ever,” Ducrest said. “We had 331 car entries and we actually ended up turning cars away because we’re full. We couldn’t fit anymore.”

All of the money raised gets put directly back into the community or into international projects as well.

Ducrest said they’ve seen people from multiple states coming back year after year, drawn by the typically good weather and food and fun. And the cars, of course.

“Once we have the cars come in, that’s when the people show up because we do have an amazing run of the cars out there.”

After the show was canceled last year due to the pandemic, many in the community said they were delighted to see some pristine automobiles on a beautiful day.

Putting on the event every year takes countless man-hours for preparation and work from Rotarians, volunteers, vendors and sponsors.

“We couldn’t do it without everybody’s help,” Ducrest said. “We’re stoked to be back. I mean, it’s pretty amazing. We’re back and better than ever.”

Car owners up and down the rows of automobiles were thrilled to be back in Hurricane. Tom Irvine, out of Central, has been coming to the car show for the last seven years.

“With all the COVID and last year being canceled, everybody’s just happy to be out here,” Irvine said. “There’s families, and kids, that’s what it’s all about.”

The show wasn’t just for car lovers, either.

Gary Spencer of Fremont came to the show for the first time to display his 2001 Harley Davidson Road King. He said a few folks stopped by and wondered why he’s showing a motorcycle at a car show.

“That’s okay,” said Spencer. “We’ve always been a little bit different.”

Hurricane City Council member Darin Larson, wearing another of his hats as a Rotarian on Saturday, praised the event and the community.

“What a great event for Hurricane,” said Larson. “I think it’s been really exciting. There’s lots of people in town and lots of great cars.”

Larson said the Rotary Club has been putting on the car show for the past 20 years.

“Every year, it’s gotten bigger and bigger,” Larson said. “This is the biggest one we’ve ever hosted. And I think people are just excited to be out and doing things, and feel like something’s a little bit of normal again.”

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.