LDS church announces 20 new temples on last day of conference

April 4, 2021
President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson speaks at a conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve Inc, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday it is planning to build 20 new temples, including one in Smithfield, Utah.

File photo of the St. George Temple one year into a 30-month long renovation project that began in November 2019, St. George, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement during the church’s Sunday afternoon General Conference session, according to FOX13Now.

The Smithfield location will be the second temple in Cache County and the 25th in Utah.

Temples in five of Utah’s neighboring states were also announced:

  • Elko, Nevada (the state’s 3rd)
  • Burley, Idaho (the state’s 7th)
  • Casper, Wyoming (the state’s 2nd)
  • Grand Junction, Colorado (the state’s 3rd)
  • Farmington, New Mexico (the state’s 2nd)

The others announced were:

  • Helena, Montana
  • Yorba Linda, California
  • Eugene, Oregon
  • Querétaro, México
  • Torreón, México
  • Cali, Colombia
  • Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Oslo, Norway
  • Brussels, Belgium
  • Vienna, Austria
  • Kumasi, Ghana
  • Beira, Mozambique
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • Singapore, Republic of Singapore

This is the second-highest number of new Latter-day Saint temples announced at one time. Then-President Gordon B. Hinckley, who passed away in 2008, announced that the church was planning “as many as 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations.”

