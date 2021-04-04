Standoff between police and suicidal man that shut down Red Hills Parkway resolved peacefully

Written by David Dudley
April 4, 2021

ST. GEORGE — After a standoff that lasted a three hours, police and mental health professionals were able to convince an armed, suicidal man to peacefully surrender his weapon.

St. George Police barricade Red Hills Parkway between Skyline Drive and 900 East in St. George, Utah, April 4, 2021 | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News

The standoff began around 1:45 p.m. when an anonymous caller reported that an armed man was walking around the water tank on Red Hills Parkway. Police then barricaded Red Hills Parkway between Skyline Drive and 900 East.

“Initial reports said the man was suicidal,” said St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin. “He told people in the area to leave.”

Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they tried to negotiate with the man. The man surrendered his weapon to police around 4:45 p.m.

“He is now with police and medical personnel for treatment,” police said via Facebook. “Red Hills Parkway is now open and traffic can resume as normal.”

“We would like to recognize the professionalism and patience shown by all responding personnel,” the post continued.

The post went on to thank Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and Dixie State University Police personnel who responded to the incident, as well as “representatives from the Southwest Mental Health Department who responded to provide support for our efforts.”

 

