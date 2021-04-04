No Filter: Taking the ultimate breakfast chicken sandwich challenge

ST. GEORGE — Along with being a dynamic media personality and local celebrity (in his own mind), “No Filter” host Grady Sinclair is also a self-proclaimed breakfast connoisseur.

In this episode of “No Filter,” presented by Cloud 9, the Canyon Media crew rounded up six breakfast chicken sandwiches for Sinclair to taste test while blindfolded. His challenge? To identify which restaurant or store each came from and choose his favorite, with a gilded statuette for the winner.

Guess along with Grady as he takes the ultimate breakfast chicken sandwich challenge in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

“Normally chicken isn’t part of the breakfast palette, but it is today,” he said.

Without the use of his eyes, Sinclair needed to engage his other senses to evaluate the texture, seasoning, juiciness and overall quality of each frozen or fast-food menu item. Biting into the first contender, he praised the texture, warmth and floury bun.

“I’d say the chicken is cooked perfectly,” he added.

The second sandwich wasn’t quite as well-received. In fact, it was the only one Sinclair refused to eat due to its spongy, stringy consistency.

Sinclair enjoyed the egg, cheese and English muffin offered by contestant No.4 and the crumbly biscuit bun of the fifth selection. Sandwich No. 6 balanced a slightly dry bun with delicious deep-fried chicken and a kick of seasoning.

But in the end, contestant No. 3 drew top marks. Sinclair loved the contrasting flavors of the spicy, crispy chicken paired with a syrupy pancake-style bun.

“It’s a good combo,” he said. “It’s a dichotomy of a great breakfast sandwich right there.”

Did you guess any of the mystery sandwiches correctly? What’s your go-to chicken sandwich at breakfast or any time of day? Share your thoughts in the Facebook comments, and stay tuned for the next episode of “No Filter.”

