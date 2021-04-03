UTV slides off trail just for ATVs near Enterprise, 1 injured

File photo of Washington County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team vehicle in the Dixie National Forest, Utah, Dec. 16, 2015 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A utility terrain vehicle slid off the trail at General Steam Road on Friday afternoon, sending one woman to the hospital.

Authorities responded to the scene around noon with a Search and Rescue team. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Darrell Cashin told St. George News that an elderly couple was riding a side-by-side UTV on the Bull Valley Trail, and the vehicle slid down the hill when they got too close to the edge. The woman’s arm was pinned under the vehicle and bystanders were able to free her.

When authorities arrived, the woman refused medical help. But once she was transported to the trailhead, she accepted help and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Cashin said. No one else was injured.

The UTV sustained some damage to the front, but it was in good enough condition to be driven off the scene, Cashin said.

The Bull Valley Trail is managed by the U.S. Forest Service and operated as an ATV trail. UTVs are too wide to fit on the trail, Cashin said, and Friday’s incident is the second UTV accident at the trail since Monday.

“That’s an ATV trail. It’s not really built for side-by-sides,” Cashin said. “So people need to think twice before they go up there.”

Enterprise EMS, Enterprise Search and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Enterprise Fire Department responded to the scene.

