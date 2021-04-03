Rescuers carry injured teenage mountain biker nearly 3 miles in Cedar City hills

Iron County Search and Rescue personnel and other responders transport an injured mountain biker in the hills south of Cedar City, Utah, April 2, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Search and rescue personnel carried an injured teenager nearly three miles Friday evening after deputies say the girl crashed on her mountain bike in the hills south of Cedar City.

Iron County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Humphries said the initial call reporting an injured biker on the trail came in just after 5 p.m.

Three Iron County Sheriff’s deputies responded, two of whom hiked in from the Green Hollow trailhead and one from Southern View trailhead, Humphries said. He added that the deputies were joined by three EMTs and approximately 10 members of Iron County Search and Rescue.

After treating and stabilizing the patient at the scene, rescuers carried her in a Stokes basket approximately 2.85 miles to the nearest trailhead, Humphries said.

Although the girl had reportedly lost consciousness at the time of the crash, she was responsive and talking by the time responders arrived at the scene.

An Intermountain Life Flight helicopter was put on standby but ended up not being needed. The girl ended up being taken to Cedar City Hospital via Gold Cross Ambulance for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Humphries said the incident wrapped up between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Friday.

