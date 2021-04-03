Brush fire erupts west of Cedar City

Written by Jeff Richards
April 3, 2021
Smoke from the Black Rock Fire. April 3, 2021 in Cedar City, Utah | Photo by Jeff Richards, Cedar City News/St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City News has learned that a large brush fire has started in the west side of the Cedar City area near the neighborhood around Iron Springs Elementary.

Map of the location of the Rabbit Fire. April 3, 2021 | Photo via Google Maps, St. George News | Click to enlarge

According to the Color County Interagency Fire Center, structures are threatened.

The exact size of the fire is unclear at this point.

The fire, first reported at 3:08 p.m., has been dubbed the Rabbit fire. Along with Cedar City Fire, the Paragonah Fire Department has joined in for the firefighting effort.

Cedar City News will follow with additional information on this developing story.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

 

 

