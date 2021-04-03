Brush fire erupts west of Cedar City

Smoke from the Black Rock Fire. April 3, 2021 in Cedar City, Utah | Photo by Jeff Richards, Cedar City News/St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City News has learned that a large brush fire has started in the west side of the Cedar City area near the neighborhood around Iron Springs Elementary.

According to the Color County Interagency Fire Center, structures are threatened.

The exact size of the fire is unclear at this point.

The fire, first reported at 3:08 p.m., has been dubbed the Rabbit fire. Along with Cedar City Fire, the Paragonah Fire Department has joined in for the firefighting effort.

Cedar City News will follow with additional information on this developing story.

