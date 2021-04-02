Region 9 girls golf: Pine View wins again; Dixie’s Millard makes par

Annabelle Millard of Dixie plays at Sky Mountain Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah, April 1, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Pine View Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Pine View Panthers were once again the winners of Region 9’s weekly girls golf match, outshooting runner-up Dixie by 13 strokes Thursday at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane.

Pine View exactly matched its winning score of 354 from the previous week, as the Panthers picked up their fourth region win in as many weeks.

Dixie junior Annabelle Millard was the top individual scorer, firing an even-par 72.

“I started out really good, but I had a little bit of a hiccup on 13 when I made a double bogey,” Millard told St. George News. “I just missed a few short putts, but I was actually able to bounce back on my last two holes and make birdie. It was a lot of fun.”

Millard said she had not played the latter half of the course at Sky Mountain before.

“That was the first time I actually played the back nine, and I definitely think that course is one of my favorites now. It’s gorgeous.”

The Flyers finished with a second-place team score of 367, which was 35 strokes better than Dixie’s score the previous week at Green Spring in Washington City.

Leading the way for Pine View was Kenzie Owen, who shot an 85. Also for the Panthers, Alyssa Butterfus scored 87, Hallie Wieland had an 88 and Skyeli Millward finished with 94.

Ellie Johnson of Hurricane had the second-best individual score of the day, posting a 76.

Next week’s match is scheduled for Wednesday at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City.

Region 9 team scores, Sky Mountain, April 1 (18 holes)

Pine View 354 Dixie 367 Desert Hills 379 Crimson Cliffs 421 Snow Canyon 426 Hurricane 429 Cedar 440 Canyon View 509

