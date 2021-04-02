Traffic alert: Crash on southbound I-15 blocking both lanes

Composite image. Background photo shows incident on Interstate 15 southbound near milepost 52, Iron County, Utah, April 2, 2021 | Photo by James Moore, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Transportation reported Friday afternoon that a crash on Interstate 15 southbound has resulted in the closure of both lanes.

According to the UDOT website, the incident was in the area of milepost 52, approximately 1 mile north of Kanarraville, and authorities are suggesting motorists use an alternate route.

The traffic impact is listed as “high,” with “more than 15 minute delays,” and as of publication of this report, the estimated clearance time is listed as 1:45 p.m.

