From candy choice to egg hiding, follow these tips for a safe Easter weekend

FEATURE — Easter traditions are fun for the whole family, but to keep the weekend’s activities safe for everyone, parents and event organizers should take note of some safety precautions.

Candy and toy safety

To prevent choking, avoid hard, round candy; thick or sticky candy; or candy with nuts. Caramel, sour balls and jaw breakers can be dangerous because children’s airways are higher and narrower than an adult’s, creating a choking hazard. Use caution with candy and nuts that some children may be allergic to.

Fake grass is not digestible, so keep it away from little children.

Be sure that Easter toys and dolls are free of choking hazards. Pieces that can be removed from a stuffed animal pose a potential choking danger to small children.

Egg safety

Eggs are a potentially hazardous food, in the same category as meat, poultry, fish and milk. In other words, they can support the rapid growth of disease-causing bacteria like salmonella. Before boiling eggs for Easter decorating/painting, they must be kept refrigerated.

Use only clean, unbroken eggs – check when you purchase. Discard dirty or broken eggs. Cool your eggs in cold water or just in the air. Be careful of hot water/scalding accidents.

Egg hunting

Do not hide eggs in cupboards or drawers with dangerous products or in, on or under glass.

Do not hide eggs in preexisting holes in the ground or trees or in any plant that has thorns or sharp, stiff leaves or that looks potentially dangerous or poisonous. Rule of thumb: If you do not know the name of the plant, do not put an egg in it.

Do not hide eggs in any animal’s home, food bowl or play area.

Do not hide eggs where pesticides or poisons have recently been sprayed.

If you are in the front yard or in a park, be careful kids do not wonder into the street. Keep an eye on them at all time.

After hunting, throw away any eggs that show cracks or damage.

Finally, if you’re traveling to that Easter egg hunt or to see family, drive safe. Easter Sunday is the fourth most dangerous holiday of the year. Put cellphones away and drive defensively.

If you keep these few simple tips in mind, you should be able to enjoy a fun, problem-free Easter celebration.

Have a happy Easter!

Written by SAM DIGIOVANNA. DiGiovanna is a fire chief based in Southern California with a part-time residence in St. George, Utah.

