Hurricane City Council wants applicants on the agenda to ‘show up’ at meetings

HURRICANE — The Hurricane City Council met Thursday night and worked through an agenda with 15 items of new business.

Nine of those had to do with land use issues. Plat approvals and zoning map amendments dominated the discussion over the course of the evening. But there was one recurring theme that cropped up as council members debated the issues: if you’re on the agenda, you need to be at the meeting.

Two of the land use agenda items did not have any representation by applicants, causing concern among council members.

“I think we should never grant something when the applicant’s not here, and maybe deny it, to make a point that you should show up when you’re on the agenda,” council member Joseph Prete said. “I think it happens more often than it should that people are on here and don’t show up.”

“I agree,” said council member Kevin Tervort, who was conducting the meeting in Mayor John Bramall’s absence. “They just assume it.”

During later discussion about a preliminary plat for Bajar, LLC Subdivision, a 3-lot subdivision located at 600 North on Old Highway 91, the issue came up again.

“I make a motion to continue the matter to the next meeting, with the instruction that the applicant show up,” Prete said.

Nanette Billings seconded the motion, but with no other council member voting for it, the motion failed 3-2.

Dave Sanders then motioned to approve the preliminary plat, Darin Larson seconded, and the motion passed 4-1 with Billings voting no.

