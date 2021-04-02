Facing uncertain future, Fox Theater business owner prepares to find new facility in Hurricane

Fox Theater business owner Glenn Fox with his son Remy March 11, 2021. Photo by E. George Goold St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After lobbying to keep his business license for Fox Theater at a Hurricane City Council meeting, business owner Glenn Fox now faces the possibility of eviction.

As previously reported by St. George News, Fox went before the Hurricane City Council on March 18 and successfully lobbied to keep his business license at least through May.

“I really appreciated all of the community who came out to support us,” Fox said at the theater Thursday. “It wasn’t just any one group but we had a lot of different people who really like using the theater. They like our venue, they like our family and they came to support us, so that was good.”

Now the theater is facing new adversity as the Fox family faces the possibility of eviction. Fox said he hasn’t received an eviction notice yet, but that could change any minute.

“I haven’t spoken to my landlord about it in a couple weeks, but he said he was prepared to give us 30 days notice at any given time,” Fox said.

“He hasn’t given us notice yet so I guess we’re okay,” he added, “which is going to be good because that will give us time to get out of the building.”

Fox said he was glad the theater has time to fulfill the last of its booking commitments, including the Heath Harmison Comedy Show on April 10 and the locally produced play “Cayman Chaos” slated to run April 22 through May 1.

Fox started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his family’s next step, which involves looking for an already existing venue in Hurricane or possibly building a new theater in the area.

“I think that it’s very unlikely that we’ll be able to transition directly into a new space,” Fox said. “We’ll probably have to be closed for some time, and we’ll put everything into storage and keep doing our best to get some money together to build a new facility.”

