What’s on the Menu: Sugar’s | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Newly opened in the Phoenix Plaza on Sunset Boulevard, the family-owned and operated Sugar’s restaurant is a real treat, offering bold flavor combinations of sweet and savory.

What’s on the Menu host Sheldon Demke took 99.9 KONY Country morning show co-hosts Marty Lane and Amy Chesley to take a bite out of some confectionary delights at Sugar’s.

Join Sheldon, Marty and Amy for some new eats at Sugar’s in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

The trio started with the Fat Boy, a masterpiece of a burger featuring a double stack of freshly ground beef patties, bacon, cheese and onion straws.

“Especially when you get fresh meat and two patties with all the cheese and the bacon, you’ve got the perfect match,” Lane said.

The burger is accompanied by freshly made curly fries and sandwiched between two spudnuts. What exactly are “spudnuts,” you ask? Inspired by co-owner Jamie Ashby’s beloved grandmother, these potato-based doughnuts are a small-town favorite and Sugar’s signature menu item. Choose which flavor you want for your burger or sandwich – chocolate, cinnamon sugar, maple, glazed or even garlic parmesan. Co-owner Brandon Ashby makes hundreds of them fresh every day.

Next up, the Glazed & Confused. With crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, carved ham, provolone cheese, grilled pineapple and spudnuts on top and bottom, it’s definitely not your average chicken sandwich.

“The messier, the better,” Chesley said. “And you know when you have messy food, it’s good food.”

Demke and the dynamic duo also tried the Junkyard, a fluffy fried scone topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

“Sugar’s is so unique – the atmosphere, the colors, the food,” Demke said. “Because everything is made from scratch, it takes a little longer than usual to cook it. But believe me, it’s definitely worth the wait!

Resources

Sugar’s | Address: 929 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George | Telephone: 435-703-6993 | Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Website.

