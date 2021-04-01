Region 9 athletes shine at Pine View Invitational track meet

Twin brothers Dom and Marcus McKenzie of Pine View compete in the 100-meter dash at Pine View Invitational track meet, St. George, Utah, March 26-27, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Pine View High Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Just over one month into the season, many of Region 9’s track and field athletes are starting to hit their stride, already posting a number of strong performances.

At the Pine View Invitational staged at Pine View High School in St. George last weekend, Desert Hills was the top-scoring Region 9 school in both the boys and girls meets.

The Thunder captured second place overall in the girls meet, just eight points behind Timpview. In the boys meet, Orem was the runaway winner, with Corner Canyon and Desert Hills finishing a respective second and third, with only a fourth of a point separating them. More than two dozen schools participated in the two-day event.

Pine View’s twin speedsters Dominique and Marcus McKenzie, who are both juniors, posted 1-2 finishes in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. In the 100, both were credited with identical times of 10.67 seconds, although Marcus McKenzie was listed as the winner. In the 200, Dominique McKenzie edged his brother by two hundredths of a second to win in 21.33.

“Dom’s time of 21.33 is the second-fastest time in the nation in the 200 to date this year, and it also set a new state 4A record,” said Pine View head coach David Holt, who added that Dominique McKenzie also ran the 100-meter dash in 10.65 seconds at Snow Canyon the week before.

Also at Pine View, Hurricane junior Caila Odekirk, the two-time defending state 4A cross-country champion, won both the 3200-meter and 1600-meter races. Odekirk’s winning time in the 3200 was 10:47.37, while her 1600 time was 5:01.07.

In the boys distance races, Hurricane senior Joshua Armstrong placed second in the 1600-meter run, his time of 4:19.47 coming in just behind winner TJ Warnick of Riverton, who crossed the finish line in 4:18.90. Taking third place was Snow Canyon senior Tim Bryan, who finished in 4:19.69. Armstrong also finished fourth in the 800 and 10th in the 3200, while Bryan placed second overall in the 800.

In the girls 100 hurdles, Region 9 athletes swept the top three spots, with all three breaking the 16-second mark. Snow Canyon senior Darcy Jackson placed first in 15.46, Cedar junior Zoey Bonds was second in 15.86 and Desert Hills senior Hannah Stuart was third in 15.89. Stuart also placed sixth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.88.

In the boys hurdles, senior Kenneth Moore of Hurricane won the 110-meter race in a time of 15.23 and placed second in the 300-meter event, with a time of 40.60.

Snow Canyon sprinters Kristin Cook and Emma Bingham both placed among the top five in the 100-meter dash, with Cook taking second and Bingham placing fifth. Snow Canyon teammates Brea Bulkley and Hailee Phillips captured those same two spots, respectively, in the 800-meter race.

Junior Brynlee Johnston of Pine View placed fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 200.

In field events, Cedar senior Logann Laws won the javelin with a throw measuring 126 feet, 8.5 inches. Her teammate Kelsi Oldroyd, also a senior at Cedar, placed second in the long jump, fifth in the high jump and fifth in javelin.

Tyson Parker, a junior at Desert Hills, won the boys high jump by clearing 6 feet even. He also placed second in the long jump with a leap measuring 21 feet, 0.5 inches, the same distance as that of winner Hyrum Fescher, a senior at Water Canyon.

Desert Hills senior Peyton Williams won the boys discus with a throw of 164 feet, 1 inch.

Shailee Bundy, also a senior at Desert Hills, won the girls shot put with a winning mark of 37 feet, 5.25 inches, more than 6 feet farther than the best throw of runner-up Abby Bateman of Kanab, who recorded a top throw measuring 31 feet, 2.5 inches.

Madison Terry, a junior at Enterprise, won the girls discus with a toss measuring 114 feet, 7 inches, which was more than 18 feet farther than runner up Kamree Corry, a Cedar High senior, who threw 96 feet, 5 inches.

In the boys javelin, Crimson Cliffs junior Naluwaia Loo placed second, his throw of 169 feet, 0.5 inches coming just over 1 foot behind the winner, Carter Payne of Morgan.

For complete meet results, click here.

The next scheduled track meet hosted by a Region 9 school will be held at Hurricane High April 9-10.

Pine View Invitational, March 26-27

Top 10 boys team scores

Orem, 105.75 Corner Canyon, 66 Desert Hills, 65.75 Park City, 57 Pine View, 45 Hurricane, 41 Mountain View, 34 Emery, 29 (tie) Snow Canyon, 27 (tie) Morgan, 27

Top 10 girls team scores

Timpanogos, 67 Desert Hills, 59 Cedar, 48 Delta, 42 Snow Canyon, 39 (tie) Kanab, 38 (tie) Pine View, 38 Park City, 36 Hurricane, 33 Morgan, 32

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.