Electric tricycle catches fire near Dixie High School due to battery explosion

An electric tricycle burns after its battery exploded near Dixie High School in St. George, Utah, April 1, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Llens Nala Photography, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An electric tricycle caught on fire after its battery exploded near 250 E. 700 South on Thursday evening.

The battery exploded as the rider was traveling on 700 South near Dixie High School just after 5 p.m., St. George Police officer James Allred told St. George News. The battery made loud popping noises as it exploded and then caught on fire. The rider pulled over to the side of the road, jumped off and ran away from it, Allred said. No one was injured during the fire.

The fire was significant in size for a bike fire, Allred said, and looked like a car fire from far away. He said a bystander grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before authorities arrived on scene. The trike sustained significant damage and was taken away in a truck.

The cause of the explosion was not determined, but Allred said it was a fairly large battery and exploded with several pops all at once. The battery was destroyed in the fire.

St. George Police and St. George Fire responded to the scene.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.