July 25, 1949 – March 31, 2021

Our sweet mother, wife and friend, Jill Rene’e Thayn, was in the company of her family when she moved on to the next step in her eternal journey on March 31, 2021.

Jill was born July 25, 1949 to Roy and Norine Parker in Ogden, Utah. She attended and graduated from Bonneville High School and attended Weber State College. Jill later met a handsome young man named Dennis at a singles ward in Murray, Utah. She later married this man on May 1, 1976 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Jill then became the wonderful mother to two very lucky children, Charity and James, and much later the wonderful grandmother to two grandchildren.

Jill was a loving wife and mother always working hard to make her home one where you felt safe and loved no matter who you were. To help with this Jill also made sure there was a cookie or some treat close at hand when you needed it. She was always there to greet her children coming home from school. Their day wasn’t complete until they heard her voice.

Jill also loved holidays, especially Christmas time. When living in West Jordan, Jill would make this time special by decorating the front windows of her home with large holiday murals for everyone in the neighborhood to see and enjoy. Jill would also use her expert decorating skills with baked goods and involve her children in the process by baking and decorating Christmas cookies – a favorite memory of her children and later grandchildren.

Jill was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep testimony of her savior Jesus Christ. From her membership came many opportunities to serve. She had the great privilege of being called to many positions in Relief Society, Primary and even Cub Scouts. She put her whole self in each of her callings and made sure everyone felt special and loved.

Jill will be missed dearly by all her family and friends. Jill is survived by her husband, C Dennis Thayn; daughter, Charity Thayn; son, James Thayn; daughter-in-law, Lori Thayn; grandchildren, Ashton and Gavin Thayn; brothers, Jeff and Kelly Parker; sister-in-laws, Ylvia and Wendy Parker. Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Norine Parker and father, Roy Parker;

Jill’s funeral will be at the Metcalf Mortuary in St George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9-10:30 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.