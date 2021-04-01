May 4, 1945 – March 29, 2021

James “Jim” LaVerl Lamb, age 75, passed on March 29, 2021 at his home in Washington, Utah, surrounded by family.

Jim was born May 4, 1945 in Heber City, Utah, to James Elijah Lamb and Beverly Cummings Lamb. Jim was the oldest of five children.

Jim spent his early years in Heber City and has always been a true cowboy. He loved riding bareback, saddle broncs, and bucking bulls in local rodeos. He worked with his two younger brothers at Deseret Land and Livestock in Utah.

He enjoyed breaking and training horses, jockeying in quarter hose races and guiding horseback groups into the Granddaddy Lakes in the High Uinta Mountains and trapping in the wintertime. Jim enjoyed reading many Zane Grey western novels and finally to watching all the old cowboy movies on TV which gave him much enjoyment

Jim married Sharon Weisse of Evanston, Wyoming, on Oct. 1, 1966 in Elko, Nevada. They settled in Tabiona, Utah. where they raised three hard working sons. Jim and Sharon later divorced but remained friends with Jim attending many family gatherings.

Jim worked in the oil fields of Utah and Wyoming. Jim worked with his three sons in a gold mine and many water/subway tunnel projects. He drove long haul truck, which he really enjoyed doing. In his later years he worked with his sons again in the St. George area and retired from St. George Steel.

Jim is survived by his sons: Dave (Megan) of New Harmony, Kevin (Kelli) of Ivins, and Mike (Kris) of Ivins; sister, Patsy Casper of Draper; sister, Debbie (Pete) Field of Ivins; granddaughters: Tanya, Brittney, Shailynn; grandson, Dakota; and great granddaughter, Margaret.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, June Roberts; brothers: Ren and Jerry; brother-in-law, Robert Casper; and sister-in-law, Kary Lamb.

Jim’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered in the mountains where he had fond childhood memories.

The family wishes to thank Temple View Hospice for the loving care of Jim for the last nine months.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary