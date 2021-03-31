Utah-based iPro Realty Network ranks among top 100 independent brokerages nationwide

Stock image | Photo by BrianAJackson/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Utah-based iPro Realty Network has been ranked No. 94 in the 2021 REAL Trends 500 Report, an independently verified compilation of the nation’s leading residential real estate companies. There are currently over 106,000 brokerages operating in the United States, and iPro Realty Network ranked in the top 100 of all independent companies.

Overall, iPro Realty Network was ranked 347th among all companies in America with 2,863 closed sales transactions and 367th in closed sales dollar volume with nearly $1 billion in sales.

This represents a 124% increase in sales and a 191% increase in sales volume since 2016, ranking them 43rd in percentage growth in the nation for both categories.

Known for its reputation of integrity, iPro Realty Network is one of the most innovative and fastest-growing real estate companies in America. Their agents are continuously trained and supervised to provide exceptional service, negotiating and continuous communication to their clients.

iPro Realty Network recently introduced their all-inclusive set-up service, a first in the state of Utah. The company dramatically simplifies and speeds up the buyer’s and seller’s transition into their new homes. With a short 15-minute call, all utilities are transferred including water, sewer and trash as well as internet, TV and home phone. This is in addition to several significant discount coupons from companies such as Home Depot and Budget Truck Rental.

iPro Realty Network was founded in 2012 by veteran Utah realtor Bill Telford. The company ended 2020 with 394 real estate agents and currently has over 425 real estate agents working out of offices in St. George, Cedar City, Orem, Salt Lake City, Clearfield and Midway.

“We are so pleased to have served thousands of Utah home buyers and home sellers with integrity,” Telford said. “Our realtors are constantly increasing their knowledge and skills to provide superior service to our clients. We look forward to serving even more clients this year.”

For more information, visit the iPro Realty Network website. Nearly every home for sale in Utah can be searched and viewed on this robust website.

