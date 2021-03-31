Nov. 15, 1934 – March 29, 2021

Elma Ann Snow, 86, peacefully passed away March 29, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Elma Ann was born on Nov. 15, 1934 to Valentine and Maggie Afton McArthur in St. George, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. H. Barry Haight in 1959; by her second husband, Frederick Mason (Ted) Snow in 2018; and, by her son-in-law, Trent Western in 2021. She is survived by her four children, Peggy Searle (Ron); Cortney Snow (Kalynn); Shannon Western; Mason Snow; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Elma Ann truly loved her family, without exception, both immediate and extended. She taught them all to be patient, friendly, generous, and especially, loving.

She will be missed by not only her posterity, but by her many beloved nieces and nephews.

Except for brief periods of time, Elma Ann lived her entire life in St. George, Utah, (she spent many great days in Pine Valley too). She was accomplished academically and graduated from Dixie High and Dixie College. During these years she received the honor of attending girls’ state, being crowned D-Queen and being a co-valedictorian of Dixie College.

She then went to the University of Utah and earned her bachelor’s degree in education. For three decades she loved teaching at East Elementary and then Dixie Middle School. She touched many lives and added to her circle of great friends.

Elma Ann had a great love of music and was known as an exceptional pianist and accompanist. She enjoyed many hours practicing and performing with vocalists, ranging from soloists to church choirs.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elma Ann served using her talents as a teacher and musician. She also enjoyed the time she spent as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple. Each child, grandchild and great-grandchild are certain of her abiding testimony of Jesus Christ and her faith in His plan of salvation. She taught it well and often. This is the most precious part of her legacy to her family.

Elma Ann spent the last year of her life in the assisted living facility, Spring Gardens. During her last few days, she also received care from Zion’s Way Home Health and Hospice. Each person who took loving care of her, especially during the time of COVID-19 restrictions, is deeply appreciated by the family.

Graveside services for Elma Ann will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Cemetery in Pine Valley, Utah. Friends and family are welcome. There will be no public viewing.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or a charity of your preference.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.