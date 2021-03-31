TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | April 2-4

Art

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | St. George Art Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art in Action | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Gail Alger Fine Art | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.

Education/enlightenment

Friday, starting at 6 p.m. | Good Friday Service & Communion | Admission: Free | Location: First Southern Baptist Church, 475 W. Buena Vista Blvd., Washington City.

Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. | Easter Service | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.

Music

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight PST | Out Da Norm | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | ZION NOIZ | Admission: $5 | Location: Blues Katz Rock n’ Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The 8EEZ Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

