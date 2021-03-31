TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | April 2-4
Art
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | St. George Art Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show & Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art in Action | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Gail Alger Fine Art | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, starting at 6 p.m. | Good Friday Service & Communion | Admission: Free | Location: First Southern Baptist Church, 475 W. Buena Vista Blvd., Washington City.
- Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. | Easter Service | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6-7 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. | Dance in Concert 2021: On Location! | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, starting at noon | Jesus Christ Superstar | Admission: $13-$18 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. | Best of Broadway 2 | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. and 9-11 p.m. | April Fools! So U Comedy Show | Admission: $10-$60 | Location: Dixie Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 6-11:45 p.m. | Carnival Preview Night | Admission: $25 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: UNITY Park, 200 W. 400 South, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Three Falls Park, 889 S. 700 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10-10:30 a.m. | Lions Club Easter Candy Dash | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Easter Treat Drive-Thru | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 407 W. 275 North, Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST | Grand Bazaar | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Easter Brunch | Admission: $14.99-$29.99 | Location: Fish Rock Grille, 1585 W. Ledges Parkway, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight PST | Out Da Norm | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | ZION NOIZ | Admission: $5 | Location: Blues Katz Rock n’ Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | The 8EEZ Band | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | St. George StreetFest | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Hurricane Rotary Club Easter Car Show | Admission: $5-$20 | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 3 p.m. to midnight MST | Jaripeo Baile – Sábado de Gloria | Admission: $50 | Location: Mesquite MX, 970 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. | Sand Hollow Rock Rally | Admission: $50 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6-7 p.m. | Sunset Rooftop Yoga | Admission: $15 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Professional Bull Riders | Admission: $29-$99 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Mock Powerlifting Competition | Admission: $5-$35 | Location: RevvFitness, 75 N. 200 West, Suite 2, Hurricane.
- Saturday starting at 9 a.m. | Gooseberry Trail Work Day | Admission: Free | Location: White Trailhead, Hurricane.
