Mark Van Wagoner

Dec. 10, 1934 – March 28, 2021

Mark died March 28, 2021, Palm Sunday, In St. George, Utah with his family by his side. Mark was born Dec. 10, 1934 in Pleasant Grove, Utah to Alvah Ephraim Van Wagoner and Elma M Peacock.

Mark grew up in Carbon County Utah, and Jerome, Idaho. He moved to Hayward, California where he met the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, (Lila) Natalie Welchoff. They were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Feb. 14, 1956.

Mark was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He fulfilled every calling to the best of his ability. He served as a High Councilor, Bishop, Branch President of the first Sun River Branch, President or Counselor in every auxiliary. Second to his love of the Lord and serving in the Church was sports.

They were blessed with two children, Stacey Lucille Brumfield (Barry), and Mark Arlen Van Wagoner. Mark and Natalie were blessed with grandchildren Megan Alice Ward, Mark Thomas Campbell (Kim), Holly Ann Salt (Ken), Paul Richard, Eric Scott, Mitchell Jack. Their great grandchildren are Michael Madden, Lexi Madden, Allison Salt, Emma Salt, Benjamin Salt, (William) Liam Van Wagoner.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Melanie Jane; his brothers, Jay and Richard.

He is survived by his wife Natalie, sister LaRue, brothers Gene, Gill, Ace, Tim John, and Al. Daughter, Stacey, son Mark, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

