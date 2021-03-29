Traffic alert: Serious crash closes southbound I-15 near Utah-Arizona border

March 29, 2021
ST. GEORGE —A serious crash has closed Interstate 15 southbound near the Utah-Arizona border just north of the Virgin River gorge late Monday afternoon.

According to an alert released by the Arizona Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at milepost 16 on I-15 southbound at approximately 5:42 p.m.

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes. The northbound lanes are not affected, according to to ADOT.

